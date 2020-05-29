My mother Marcia Fogel had a youthful enthusiasm for life. Right up until the very end, she was always looking ahead to what was coming up next (which might explain why she could never remember my birthday!). An avid Stanford football fan, she and her late husband Dick attended or watched almost every gave for 70 years. Win or lose, I enjoyed sharing this passion with them. She also loved to travel, so I hope shes having fun on this latest journey, wherever it may take her. Mom, I love you, and Ill miss you!

Rich Fogel

Family