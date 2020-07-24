1/
Marco Louis Servente
1962 - 2020
January 3, 1962 - July 10, 2020
Resident of Sacramento, CA
Marco Louis Servente, nicknames (Marc & Vlad), passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2020 at Methodist Hospital, Sacramento, Ca. He fought an upward battle with a chronic heart condition with courage & dignity. He was 58. Born in Alameda, Ca, native of Alameda, Ca. Lived in South Lake Tahoe, Ca., for 2 yrs., then settled in Sacramento Ca.
Marco attended St. Philip Neri Grammar School, Encinal High School of Alameda, Ca. He attended The National Technical Institute, Phoenix, Arizona receiving his degree for HVAC-R, heating, refrigeration, air conditioning, he then attended a course at the Automative Institute in Phoenix, Arizona in automative industry and also received his plumbing certification & license.
Marco had a passion & love for animals, especially dogs. He was the proud owner of different breeds. He especially had a love to help the pit bull breed. He was an outdoor lover, & an avid bike rider. Marco was a people person and made friends easily. He was kindhearted, & whenever he encountered someone hungry he would help the hunger. He lived each and every day to the fullest.
Marco is predeceased by his parents Ernest & Consuelo (Connie) Servente, predeceased by maternal grandparents Marco & Juliette Falletti, predeceased by paternal grandparents Marie Craig & Louis Servente, predeceased by paternal Aunt, Florence Gudmundsen,
Marco is survived by his siblings, Christine Servente, Cathleen Brown, Ann Damien. Brother-in-laws, Randall Brown, Frank Damien.
Proud Uncle to nieces and nephew, Rachel Brown, Marianne Brown, Dominic Reno, and Theresa Reno and Great-Uncle to Maddison Hynes. Survived by many cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center, Hayward, Ca. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Marco's favorite charity ASPCA.org/rescue animals.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
(510) 537-6600
