Marco Louis ServenteJanuary 3, 1962 - July 10, 2020Resident of Sacramento, CAMarco Louis Servente, nicknames (Marc & Vlad), passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2020 at Methodist Hospital, Sacramento, Ca. He fought an upward battle with a chronic heart condition with courage & dignity. He was 58. Born in Alameda, Ca, native of Alameda, Ca. Lived in South Lake Tahoe, Ca., for 2 yrs., then settled in Sacramento Ca.Marco attended St. Philip Neri Grammar School, Encinal High School of Alameda, Ca. He attended The National Technical Institute, Phoenix, Arizona receiving his degree for HVAC-R, heating, refrigeration, air conditioning, he then attended a course at the Automative Institute in Phoenix, Arizona in automative industry and also received his plumbing certification & license.Marco had a passion & love for animals, especially dogs. He was the proud owner of different breeds. He especially had a love to help the pit bull breed. He was an outdoor lover, & an avid bike rider. Marco was a people person and made friends easily. He was kindhearted, & whenever he encountered someone hungry he would help the hunger. He lived each and every day to the fullest.Marco is predeceased by his parents Ernest & Consuelo (Connie) Servente, predeceased by maternal grandparents Marco & Juliette Falletti, predeceased by paternal grandparents Marie Craig & Louis Servente, predeceased by paternal Aunt, Florence Gudmundsen,Marco is survived by his siblings, Christine Servente, Cathleen Brown, Ann Damien. Brother-in-laws, Randall Brown, Frank Damien.Proud Uncle to nieces and nephew, Rachel Brown, Marianne Brown, Dominic Reno, and Theresa Reno and Great-Uncle to Maddison Hynes. Survived by many cousins.A private memorial service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center, Hayward, Ca. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Marco's favorite charity ASPCA.org/rescue animals.