|
|
Mareta Fletcher
Oct. 14, 1929 - Sep. 25, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Mareta Fletcher, a longtime San Leandro resident, passed peacefully after a brief illness on September 25, 2019.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, she will be remembered for her tireless work for her church, First United Methodist Church of San Leandro and her devotion to her family. She has been described as a true Christian, with rarely a word spoken in anger or derision, unless it was in support of those less fortunate.
Before moving to California in 1953, she taught in a one-room schoolhouse in her native Nebraska. During her life, she also worked as a telephone operator and, for many years, for her brother in the meat-packing industry. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting, scrapbooking and documenting her life and the lives of her family through photos. Her true passion was for family, making countless birthday cakes every year.
Mareta was born in Nebraska to Roy Cassius and Edith Genevieve (Miller) Rutledge. She was preceded in death by her brother Ray and sisters Edythe and Iva Jean. She is survived by her husband Fred, sons Raymond (Cathlene) Essinger, Brian (Tina) Fletcher and Kelly (Lori) Fletcher, sister Margaret Rutledge, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A service of remembrance will be held at First United Methodist Church of San Leandro on October 20, 2019 at 1:30 pm. The church is located at 1600 Bancroft Avenue. Reception to immediately follow at the church. At the family's request, gifts in her memory can be made to the Memorial Fund at First United Methodist Church of San Leandro.
View the online memorial for Mareta Fletcher
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2019