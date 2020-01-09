|
Margaret Adams Birden
Oct. 18, 1945 - Dec. 30, 2019
Resident of Oakley, CA
Margaret Adams Birden was a retired health assistant for the Oakland Unified School District. Quiet hour for Margaret Adams Birden at C.P. Bannon Mortuary 6800 International Blvd, Oakland, CA from 11:00am - 4:00pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral Services are Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11:00am at Olive Branch Baptist Church, 110 Short Jackson St., West Monroe, LA 71291. Services entrusted to Miller's Funeral Home - 2932 Renwick St. Monroe LA 71201, 318-388-3000.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 9, 2020