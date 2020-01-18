|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Birt
Oct. 8, 1931 - Jan. 3, 2020
Concord
Margaret quietly departed on her peaceful journey early Friday morning. All that came to know her saw a light-hearted, loving, and caring person who put others first without asking for anything in return.
Join us for a Celebration of Life on 2/1/20 from 1PM to 4PM (1706 Countrywood Ct., Walnut Creek). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to VITAS community Connection.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 18, 2020