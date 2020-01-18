Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
1706 Countrywood Ct.
Walnut Creek, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Birt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Peggy" Birt


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Peggy" Birt
Oct. 8, 1931 - Jan. 3, 2020
Concord
Margaret quietly departed on her peaceful journey early Friday morning. All that came to know her saw a light-hearted, loving, and caring person who put others first without asking for anything in return.
Join us for a Celebration of Life on 2/1/20 from 1PM to 4PM (1706 Countrywood Ct., Walnut Creek). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to VITAS community Connection.


View the online memorial for Margaret "Peggy" Birt
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -