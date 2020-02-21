|
Margaret Bustos
June 10, 1918 - Feb.10, 2020
Resident of Richmond, CA
Margaret Bustos, our beloved mother and matriarch of our family, passed away February 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Born to Jose M. Naranjo and Raquel Velarde in Santa Cruz, New Mex. on June 10, 1918. A Richmond resident for over fifty five years. She served her community and St. Mark's Catholic Church for many years. Along with her husband, they distributed food to the poor under the umbrella of the St. Vincent De Paul Society for more than ten years. Margaret lived with daughter Priscilla and Adrian in Modesto for the last seven years before moving to Brentwood with son Antonio and Maria Bustos.
Predeceased by husband Antonio, son Fred and daughter Priscilla Pino and grandchildren Oscar, Margaret and Kathleen Vega. Margaret's siblings Jose, Sennie, Josie, Adela and Lucy also predeceased her.
Survived by sons Antonio (Maria), Herman (Madeline) and Chris (Ellie) daughters Adela (AD) and Rachel. Over one hundred grand, great grand and great-great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces completed her adoring family. She will be greatly missed, and is loved by anyone who ever crossed her path.
A viewing and rosary will be held Mon., February 24 at 10:00 am followed by 12 o'clock mass at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Richmond, followed by interment and reception at St. Joseph Cemetery, San Pablo.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2020