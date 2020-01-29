East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
Pleasanton, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McLain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Caroline McLain


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Caroline McLain Obituary
Margaret Caroline McLain
May 7, 1932 - January 24, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton
Margaret 'Peggy' McLain passed away peacefully at home after a long illness with Parkinson's disease. She lived in Pleasanton for 53 years and had many ties to the community. She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela and Cynthia, granddaughter Nicole and many bonus grand and great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to her memorial service on Saturday, February 1st at 1:00p.m. at Graham-Hitch Mortuary in Pleasanton with a reception at Graham-Hitch following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to either the Parkinson's Foundation or the s in Peggy's name.


View the online memorial for Margaret Caroline McLain
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -