Margaret Caroline McLain
May 7, 1932 - January 24, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton
Margaret 'Peggy' McLain passed away peacefully at home after a long illness with Parkinson's disease. She lived in Pleasanton for 53 years and had many ties to the community. She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela and Cynthia, granddaughter Nicole and many bonus grand and great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to her memorial service on Saturday, February 1st at 1:00p.m. at Graham-Hitch Mortuary in Pleasanton with a reception at Graham-Hitch following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to either the Parkinson's Foundation or the s in Peggy's name.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 29, 2020