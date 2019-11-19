|
Margaret Devengenzo
Nov 2, 1950 - Oct 31, 2019
Resident of Concord
Margaret Anne Imhof Devengenzo died peacefully in Walnut Creek, California on October 31, 2019 at the age of sixty eight. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Larry Devengenzo and is survived by her sister Mary Imhof, brothers Stephen (Betsy) Imhof and Leo Imhof and nieces Carly (Adrien) Halpin and Valerie Imhof.
Margaret was born on November 2, 1950 in Oakland, Ca. She graduated from Holy Names High School in 1968 and received her bachelor's degree in child development from Cal State Hayward. Her career was spent in the automotive industry, the majority of which was with Michael Stead's dealerships. At the time of her death she was employed by Porsche Walnut Creek. Her love of gardening developed into a Saturday job spent working at Sloats Garden Center in Pleasant Hill.
Margaret loved the Oakland A's, gardening, singing in the St Mary's choir, and family gatherings.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's church in Walnut Creek on Saturday Nov. 23 at 11:00am.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 19, 2019