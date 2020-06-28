Margaret Frances Walker Thompson"Fran"July 16, 1918 - June 13, 2020Fran Thompson lived a long and happy life. Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, a descendant of Utah pioneers, she moved to California in 1935. She attended the University of California Berkeley, where she met and married the love of her life -Ted Thompson. They were married for 67 years and had two daughters – Christine Lynne (Tom Mader) of Mukilteo, Washington, and Margaret Anne (Dave Arbuckle) of Auburn, California. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Jennifer Anne Mader of Truckee, California, and Catherine Lynne Haskins (Eric) of Kenmore, Washington, great grandson Javen Mader Haskins and great granddaughter Makenna Lynne Haskins.Fran personified the spirit of her pioneer ancestors. She and Ted traveled the world in the 67 years of their marriage. Ted's work as a foreign aid advisor took them to the Philippines, Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, and Brazil. After retirement to Danville in 1974, they continued their travels in the United States and to Europe, Alaska, Canada, and South America. Fran's lifelong love of bridge led to her involvement in multiple bridge groups wherever she lived. She was a lifelong Cal fan, a season ticket holder for Cal football for 45 years, attending home and away games well into her 90s. She was also a dedicated member of Phi Mu Fraternity, whose sisterhood she joined while in college – and both of her daughters followed her into this bond.Most of all, she was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother ("G-G"). She made a home for her family wherever they moved – at least 13 times. Hostess extraordinaire, community volunteer, she made life-long friends wherever they went – Ted's partner in every way.A celebration of her life is planned for later this year. Meanwhile, she lives on in our hearts and memories.