Margaret Halley Dadds McKibben
August 24, 1921 - February 13, 2020
Margaret, longtime resident of Oakland, California, died peacefully aged 98. She was a loving, giving, caring, patient, and brilliant woman. She grew up in Downer's Grove, Illinois, she met her future husband, Winton "Mac" McKibben, when both were students an Northern Illinois State Teachers College in DeKalb, Illinois.
They were married on New Year's Eve, 1942, in Coral Gables, Florida, while Mac was in the Army Air Corps and were married for over 77 years.
Margaret was active in Democratic politics from the time she and Mac moved to Berkeley from Illinois in 1946. She actively and substantially supported Mac in his candidacies for State Assembly in 1954, 1957, and 1958. She also worked on the campaigns for many other candidates on local, state, and federal levels.
She had a profound sense of justice and equality that she demonstrated in both her political and her social lives.
She and Mac raised two sons, Brian and Randy, in a nurturing, stimulating, loving home. Margaret was extremely patient, which created a peaceful home, in which she usually got her way. Later on they took in their grandson, James Victor, Randy's son, and shepherded him through grade school.
Margaret was a major figure in the creation of the then-being-built Oakland Museum, focusing on the Natural History department. She served as a docent for many years as well as chairing many committees. She and Mac were members of the California Native Plant Society and enjoyed "botanizing" on hikes and tending their own large garden.
Margaret was a devoted member of the Berkeley Community Chorus. Every season, she hosted many sectionals for the alto section at the McKibben home, both before and after losing their beautiful house in the Oakland Firestorm. Re-building their house on the same lot was a years-long project, and Margaret worked closely with the architect throughout the process. Her taste and vision created a stunning new home.
She played piano and shared her love of music with her sons, most especially Brian, whose career in education included middle and high school choir direction as well as administration.
She and Mac shared many weeks, weekends, days, and hours at their cabin on Jago Bay, Lower Lake, Lake County. She always organized the trips to the lake, regularly planning sumptuous meals for the family and the many friends who came to the lake as guests or local neighbors.
Margaret and Mac loved to entertain. Twice a year, for the summer solstice and the winter solstice, they would throw large parties, always featuring delicious food and live music. They also would host parties to help support various musical, political, and social causes.
Margaret was always a gracious hostess and a dear friend. Even in her declining years, when someone would come to visit and ask how she was, she always said, "Better now that you're here!"
Margaret is survived by her husband Winton "Mac" McKibben, son Brian McKibben and his wife Emily, daughter-in-law Lif Ane McKibben, wife of her predeceased son Randall, grandson James Victor McKibben, and brother Richard Dadds, of Colorado Springs, CO.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020