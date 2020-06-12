Margaret "Peggy" Harbarth
1920 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy" Harbarth
May 28, 1920 - June 3, 2020
Resident of Lafayette, CA.
Though your smile is gone forever, and your hand we cannot touch, we still have many memories of the one we loved so much.
Your memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our heart. Forever missed and never forgotten.
Your Loving Family...
Memorial service & reception pending COVID at Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary Lafayette, CA.
craigharbarth@gmail.com


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
1-925-935-3311
June 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
