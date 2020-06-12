My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Margaret "Peggy" Harbarth
May 28, 1920 - June 3, 2020
Resident of Lafayette, CA.
Though your smile is gone forever, and your hand we cannot touch, we still have many memories of the one we loved so much.
Your memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our heart. Forever missed and never forgotten.
Your Loving Family...
Memorial service & reception pending COVID at Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary Lafayette, CA.
craigharbarth@gmail.com
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 12, 2020.