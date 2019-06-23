Margaret Jarvis

August 26, 1925 - June 17, 2019

Walnut Creek

Margaret Rose Jarvis passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17. Marg was born August 26, 1925 in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Grover Cleveland Lippard and Mae Boyer Fish.

Marg graduated Peoria High School in 1941, then attended Park College in Parkville, Missouri where she worked in the greenhouse for fifteen hours a week in exchange for tuition. She transferred to the University of Illinois where she joined the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and completed her education.

She married Willard Gordon Jarvis in 1945 and they eventually settled in Kalamazoo, Michigan. In 1964 Marg packed the family into the station wagon and moved to Lafayette, California, where her three children attended Acalanes High School. She later lived in Danville, Rossmoor, and finally Atria Valley View in Walnut Creek.

During Marg's 93 years the country changed and Marg changed along with it. Always eager to hear about new ideas, but not always certain she agreed with them, Marg adapted to each dramatic shift in her own way. Her humor brought great laughter to those around her, her vault-like memory put Jeopardy contestants to shame, and her loving heart drew even the most timid cats out of hiding. She retained her clever wit and joyful banter until her final days.

Marg loved spending time with family and friends and competing in bingo games at Atria. She was an active bridge player and a dedicated golfer, often contributing her time by officiating at Rossmoor women's golf tournaments.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jean Jarvis (Eric Havian) and Patty Jarvis Houston (Charles) and son, Stephen Jarvis (Gay Timmons). Proud grandmother of Spencer (Carrie) and Madison Houston; Rebecca Havian and Meghan Crosno Bennett (Christopher); and Kaitie and Maddy Franklin. Great grandmother to Mason and Adeline Bennett. She was deeply beloved and is already greatly missed.

A private service for immediate family members has been held and donations may be made to Animal Rescue Foundation (www.arflife.org) or to a .





