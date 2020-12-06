Margaret Katherine PearceMarch 6, 1928 - December 1, 2020Resident of Pleasant Hill, CAMargaret Pearce was born March 6, 1928 in Dubuque, Iowa. Third child of four, born to Ruth & Herman Bergman, Margaret Pearce grew up in Dubuque. In the 1940's, her junior year of high school, she and her family moved to Oakland, California where she went to Oakland Tech high school. She met the "love of her life" John H. Pearce bike riding around Lake Merritt. Later to be married in 1947 and lived on Guam for 2 years. She moved to Pleasant Hill, California in 1955, where she raised 2 sons, John Thomas Pearce, and Joseph Robert Pearce. While hubby John was overseas in the Navy, Margaret worked part-time at JC Penny's. 27 years later, she retired as a Manager and spent time monthly with her also retired JC Penney friends and many others. Over the next years, Margaret received her AA degree at the age of 68 at DVC after her husband John had passed.Her life's passion were Doll collecting, painting, gardening, volunteer work and most of all her grandchildren. She had many grandchildren and many more great grandchildren, with one of her youngest age 3, bearing her name... Melaina Margaret.At age 86, Margaret began her decline while suffering with severe dementia. Six years later we lost her to the angels on December 1, 2020. She was 92.