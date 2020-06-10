Margaret "Peggy" LeporeSeptember 25, 1924 - May 18, 2020Resident of Newton, MassachusettsResident of Newton, Massachusetts, a long-time resident of Hayward, California, and a California native.Peggy Lepore was born on September 25, 1924 to Ida and Ledyard Ashby in San Diego, California. Peggy passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at the age of 95. She was the loving mother of 2 children: daughter Jeanne Robin Lepore (Andy Thomas) and son Lawrence Lepore (Linda Lepore). Peggy was the loving grandmother of 5 grandchildren: Caitlin Lepore (Joshua Lepore), Grant-Thomas Lepore (Audrey Wallace), Michael Lepore (Jacque Lepore), Ryan Lepore (Aiden Lepore) and Matthew Lepore. Peggy was the loving great-grandmother of 5 great-grandchildren: Angeline, Vincent, Christopher, Caleb and Sophia. Peggy was a graduate of San Diego State University and member of Phi Kappa Gamma. She met and married her husband, Dr. Albert Lepore, in San Diego on December 28, 1947. In her early career, she taught public school and then joined the staff of the Teacher Education Program at the University of California, Berkeley. Later, Peggy became involved in the Australian Teacher Project through California State University, Hayward. This project sent American teachers to Australian schools during a teacher shortage. Later, Peggy worked as a student-teacher supervisor at San Francisco State University and at California State University, Hayward.Peggy's contributions to the community reflected her interests in politics, education, and humanitarian causes. She served on many community task forces, the City of Hayward Board of Zoning and Adjustments and Planning Commission, Walpert Ridge Task Force, Hayward Education Foundation, Hayward Democratic Club, St. Rose Hospital Foundation, and the Family Emergency Shelter (FESCO).Peggy enjoyed spending time at the family vacation home in Lake Tahoe, California and traveling the world with her husband and friends; she continued to travel when she was over 90. She regularly enjoyed playing bridge, tennis, needle-point crafting and knitting, and hosting friends for meals and wine.Peggy was cremated, and her ashes will join Albert's at a Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to St. Rose Hospital Foundation or The Hayward Education Foundation.