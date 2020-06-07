Margaret "Peggy" LewisJuly 26, 1936 - May 17, 2020Former Resident of Concord, CaliforniaPeggy Lewis was a longtime resident of Concord, special education teacher at Sequoia Elementary in Pleasant Hill, and vocalist with the choir at First Presbyterian Church of Concord. She was a mother to three, grandmother to four, and a loving friend and honorary grandmother to many more.Although Peggy grew up in Canton, Ohio, she spent most of her life in Concord with her first husband, James "Jim" Lewis, raising three sons: Scot, Brian, and Bob. With her second husband, Raymond "Ray" Helfer, Peggy later moved to Colorado and then relocated to Corvallis, Oregon.Peggy is survived by her sons and grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Briggs; and many in-laws, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by both husbands and her twin sister, Janet "Bobbie" Brett.In honor of Peggy, please give flowers to friends or neighbors to brighten their day - her favorite pastime.