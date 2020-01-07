|
|
Margaret (Ross)Lloyd
Aug.23, 1939- Nov.24, 2019
Crockett
Proceded in death by parents Glenn Ross and Hazel (Riemke) Ross, brother Bill Ross and nephew Grahame Ross. Margaret graduated from John Swett High School 1957, where she played saxaphone and the french horn in the band, active GAA. She went on to graduate from Kaiser nursing school in Oakland with her RN in glass of 1960. Married in 1961, she lived in Stockton where she worked at Stockton state hospital for several years. As a yong girl she always said she wanted to live on the east coast. In 1968 she moved to Fairfield, Connecticut where she worked at Norwalk Hospital as a surgical nurse for forty years. in 2008 she moved back to California to be close to her family and where she lived out the rest of her life. Margaret is survived by her sister Virgina, nephew Bill Ross, Niece Tracie Larson (Jeff), nephew Ross Crum, great nephews Nick Larson, Max Larson, and great niece Alexa Larson. Memorial service will be held Saturday January 11th 11:30a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church 800 Pomona St. in Crockett. Reception will immediately following service in Parish hall. Donations to your .
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 7, 2020