Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Mercy Convent Chapel
2300 Adeline Dr.
Burlingame, CA
Margaret Lorraine Pagan


1936 - 2019
Margaret Lorraine Pagan
August 12, 1936 ~ December. 8, 2019
Resident of Hayward, California
Margarette Lorraine Pagan was born on August 12,1936 in Niles, CA to Thomas and Margarette (Pope) Pagan deceased. Lorraine attended St. Anthony's Elementary and Holy Name High Schools in Oakland CA. where she learned values of care and concern for others lived into as a Mercy Associate. A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at the Mercy Convent Chapel 2300 Adeline Dr. Burlingame. CA 94010 on January 4th, 2020 at 10:30 AM. All are welcome.Lorraine's wishes for donations to be made to the Sisters of Mercy.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 14, 2019
