Margaret M. Di BariJuly 23, 1929 - Sept. 26, 2020Resident of Ripon, CAMargaret Di Bari peacefully passed away at her home in Ripon, CA. on September 26, 2020. Margaret was the beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews and she will be greatly missed.Margaret was formerly a Salesian nun for almost forty years. Throughout her life she was a true servant of God, touching many lives through her faith and as a passionate educator. Margaret was the former principal and educator at Holy Spirit School and Catholic schools in Florida and New Jersey.Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Spirit School Scholarship Fund - 3930 Parish Avenue Fremont, CA 94536