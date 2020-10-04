1/1
Margaret M. Di Bari
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret M. Di Bari
July 23, 1929 - Sept. 26, 2020
Resident of Ripon, CA
Margaret Di Bari peacefully passed away at her home in Ripon, CA. on September 26, 2020. Margaret was the beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews and she will be greatly missed.
Margaret was formerly a Salesian nun for almost forty years. Throughout her life she was a true servant of God, touching many lives through her faith and as a passionate educator. Margaret was the former principal and educator at Holy Spirit School and Catholic schools in Florida and New Jersey.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Spirit School Scholarship Fund - 3930 Parish Avenue Fremont, CA 94536


View the online memorial for Margaret M. Di Bari



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved