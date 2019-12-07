|
Margaret Mary 'McCutcheon' Maas
February 15, 1937- November 22, 2019
Pleasanton
Margaret's journey began when she was born in Oakland, California February 15, 1937. She grew up in Oakland and graduated from Oakland High School in 1955. She met her husband of twenty years, Richard Norman Maas (1940-2015), with whom she raised their three beloved sons: Kurt, Kevin, and Kraig. Margaret and Richard parted ways in 1981, but they remained loving parents to their three boys and their families until the end of their lives. She eventually settled in Pleasanton where she lived in the same home for the last 49 years, and it is there where she drew her last breath on November 22, 2019, exactly how she wanted it.
Margaret was a dedicated mother who's greatest joy came from spending time with her sons, daughters in law, and all of her grand children and great grandchildren.
To her family and friends she was the epitome of unconditional love and selflessness. Margaret will be remembered for her humility, beautiful smile, joyful heart, limitless strength, and selfless Spirit. She will live on through those she loved and all who loved her.
Margaret is survived by her partner of 29 years, Bill Maas, her three sons and their families; Kurt (Denise), Kevin (Gina), Kraig (Sherry), her ten Grandchildren 'Karl (Grace)31, Jessica 31 (Stuart) Grady, Kyle 31, Tristan 24, Konner 24, Kollin 22, Madison 21, Kennedy 20, Braeden 19, Kaden 19, her four Great Grandchildren Koa 8, Kolby 5, Kayliann 6, and 3 month old Chanelle.
Please join us in a celebration of her life on December 15, 2019 1-4 at the Senior Center in Pleasanton
View the online memorial for Margaret Mary 'McCutcheon' Maas
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 7, 2019