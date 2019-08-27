East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
1-925-935-3311
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
View Map
Margaret Mary "Peggy" Roth


1934 - 2019
Margaret Mary "Peggy" Roth Obituary
Margaret Mary "Peggy" Roth
Jan. 12, 1934 - Aug. 25, 2019
Roseville
Margaret Mary Roth (Peggy) age 85 passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born to the late Julia and Joe McManus on Jan 12, 1934.
Peggy enjoyed spoiling her family at every chance possible. Her 5 grandchildren Margaret, Morgan, Natalie, Laney, and Collin will remember her awesome pancakes and quiet love and support. Peggy had three children Lisa (deceased), Sue (husband Michael) and Joe (wife Deanna). For 55 years she was a beautiful and devoted wife of her husband Tom. Peggy and Tom spent 41 years in Walnut Creek raising their family hosting virtually every Christmas and Thanksgiving. They recently moved to Roseville in 2016.
Graveside Service will be this Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 1:00 P.M., Oakmont Memorial Park, 2099 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette CA 94549.


View the online memorial for Margaret Mary "Peggy" Roth
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 27, 2019
