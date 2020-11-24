Margaret McCarthyAug. 2, 1960 - Nov. 18, 2020Sutter Creek, CaliforniaMargaret McCarthy, 60 years old, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her home in Sutter Creek, California. Margaret was born on August 2, 1960, in New Jersey to Lawrence and Margaret (Connolly) McCarthy. Margaret is survived by her husband, Richard Schnetlage; sons, Robert Jolley and Aaron Jolley; siblings, Lawrence McCarthy, Jr., Edward McCarthy, James McCarthy, Maureen McCarthy, Barbara Belt, Marilyn Grisham, Janet McCarthy and Susan Santorelli; along with many nieces and nephews.Margaret graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Indiana University in 1982 and went on to get her Master's degree in Biomechanics at the University of Delaware in 1984. Margaret moved to California, was a longtime resident of Livermore and Pleasanton, and worked at Shield Healthcare until she retired in 2018. Margaret was a wonderful wife, friend and sister. She loved reading good books, hiking in nature and supporting her friends and family with kindness and humor. At the family's request there will be no services. Donations may be sent in Margaret's name to Lung Cancer Foundation of America