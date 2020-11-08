Margaret "Peggy" McDonough
1922 – 2020
Resident of Richmond, CA
Beloved mother and matriarch of the McDonough family passed away on Oct. 28, 2020. Margaret "Peggy" McDonough, 98, was born in Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland, on Feb. 7, 1922, to Patrick and Mary Ann O'Shea. Orphaned as a small child, she eventually came to the United States to live with her older sister Nora Sheehy of Boston. It was in Boston at an Irish dance that she met the love of her life, John McDonough. They became engaged before John enlisted in the Navy at the onset of World War II. While he was on leave, they married in Louisiana in 1943. After John was discharged from the Navy, they settled in El Cerrito and became active in the VFW. It was there that they met lifelong friends before moving to El Sobrante in 1956.. John's untimely death in 1971, left Peggy a young widow and a single mom, but she went on to finish raising her family. Years later she retired from the Food Service Department of the Richmond Unified School District.
Peggy was a devout Catholic. She taught Catechism classes and was a Eucharist Minister. She was active in the Ladies Guild at St. Callistus and the YLI at St. Joseph's Society. A breast cancer survivor herself she served as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society. She also volunteered at Greenridge Senior Care Center which years later, would become her home. She brought Communion to the residents there and led them in sing-a -longs. She was an excellent cook and baker. Her family looked forward to her St. Patrick's Day dinner each year. She loved to sing and dance. You never had to coax her, she was ready with a song for every occasion. Peggy loved traveling with friends, whether it was a day trip to the casino or a trip to the Rose Bowl Parade. Peggy was an avid reader. She especially liked novels and biographies and read the newspaper front to back daily. She was very proud to have become a US Citizen and always kept herself abreast of current politics.
In addition to her beloved husband Johnny, Peggy was predeceased in death by her sons, Kevin (Margaret) McDonough and Dennis (Merlita) McDonough and her infant daughter Marie Louise. She is survived by her children, Terrance "Terry" (Marsha Foo) McDonough, Patricia (Gary) George, John "Jay" (Nancy) McDonough Jr., and Kathleen McDonough. She is also survived by grandchildren Terri (Sean) Ready, Traci George, Jennifer George, Maura (Tim) Crvarich, Sean McDonough, John McDonough III, Suzanne (Alex) McDonald, Michele (Rich) Ginn, Anna and Aissa McDonough and Peter (Angel) Foo. Great-grandchildren Rachel and Tyler Romero, Jake Ready, Amon Couglan, Anthony Countee, Briyanna Brown, Colin, Macy and Katherine Cravich, Audrey and Andrew McDonald, Tobin and Theo Ginn, and Devon and Natalia Foo. Great-great grandchildren Laila Montalvo and Eliez Escobedo as well as many nieces and nephews in California and Boston.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Greenridge Senior Care Center for the love and care of our mom over these past years. We will always be grateful. Should you desire, a memorial contribution may be made to Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation or the charity of your choice
. Due to these unprecedented times, a private Funeral Mass was held at St. Callistus Catholic Church and Interment was at St. Joseph's Cemetery where she was laid to rest with her husband John. View the online memorial for Margaret "Peggy" McDonough