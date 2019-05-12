Margaret Millen Floyd

November 25, 1924 - May 1, 2019

Resident of Concord

Margaret passed away at home on May 1, with her family by her side.

She was born in Union Star, Missouri to Freda Reka Kyler and Otis Earl Millen. She is survived by daughter Belinda Floyd; granddaughters Wenonah Purcell and Dakotah Walmsley, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Benjamin Floyd and daughter Rhonda Van der Groen; four sisters, Wilma Floyd, Bernice Rabbitt, Earlene Saviano, Nadene Mitchell; and three brothers, John, William and Luther Millen.

Margaret came to California in 1943 after graduating from Union Star High, and attended Diablo Valley College where she earned her Associate Degree in Business. She enjoyed playing bridge, sewing, rug braiding, was a lifelong Presbyterian and a member of the Concord Historical Society.

She was much loved and will be sorely missed by many family and friends. No services are being held at her request. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Glendale, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 or the Concord Historical Society, 1928 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA 94519.





