Margaret Nongauze

Oct 18, 1938 - Jan 5, 2019

Hayward

Margaret Nongauza passed away in her sleep, in her Hayward home, on January 5, 2019. She lived a full life in her 80 years. For all her life, she developed life long friendships. She was a loving and caring mother to her daughter, four waters and her son, Rick Voege.

Margaret had a knack and passion to teach. She started teaching in Berkeley in 1964. In 1970, she moved into Synanon, with her two children. For her 16 years there, she taught in the Synanon School. After leaving, in 1986, she taught grades 1-3 in Hayward.

Throughout the years, she has been an inspiration to many people, a model teacher and helped countless young people grow to be successful adults. She took pride and pleasure when a former student, now an adult, saw her out. They would talk of how memorable and influential she had been in their lives.

To share your memories, thoughts or to attend her Celebration of Life on 3/30/2019 please email us at [email protected]





View the online memorial for Margaret Nongauze Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary