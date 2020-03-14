|
Margaret Page
December 16, 1923-March 7, 2020
El Cerrito
Margaret Julianne Elaine Page passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 at the age of 96 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born to Andrew and Julia Svach on December 16, 1923 in Johnstown Pennsylvania and was the youngest of three daughters. She worked for many years as the office manager for Stege Sanitary District in El Cerrito, and retired in 1980.
Margaret loved to play bridge and achieved the rank of gold life master. She was also a member of St. David of Wales Catholic Church in Richmond for over 65 years.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Hubert Page, her parents Andrew and Julia Svach, and her sisters Mary Sedlak and Helen Vasallo. She is survived by her son David Brian Page. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in San Pablo.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2020