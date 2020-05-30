Margaret S CutterNov. 29,1923 - May 25, 2020El CerritoBeloved daughter of Gustav W Schellenberg and Eleanor R Chase, and sister of Capt. W.A. Schellenberg. Survived by her niece and grand nieces, Lucinda Schellenberg, and Maya and Cheyenne Olufs of Penngrove. A native and longtime resident of Berkeley, CA and a well-known devotee of the upper Solano Avenue neighborhood and local businesses, where she was affectionately known as the Queen of Solano.Margo was an accomplished classical pianist, and an Alumna of the University of CA, Berkeley and Sigma Kappa sorority.Margo's career included employment with technology and R+D aeronautical engineering firms in the Pasadena area, where she rose to positions of increasing responsibility and classified security clearance, handling sensitive information, as well as working closely with physicists and engineers involved in the emerging space industry of the 1950's & 60's.She also generously volunteered her time for 15 yrs with the Elm branch for Children's Hospital in Oakland.Margo looked for the positive and people were drawn to her joie de vivre and appreciation of beauty in every day. She personified a rare sense of grace, style and compassion. Her love for people and learning new things touched many lives. Margo always took the time to listen and offer an encouraging thought or compliment, so that one felt lifted up and valued.When asked about inspirational words to live by, her response was simple but eloquent - "Be Kind".Memorial services will be postponed until social gathering restrictions are lifted, however donations made on Margo's behalf are appreciated :Save the Redwoods League,111 Sutter Street, 11th floorSan Francisco, CA 94104Sunset View Cemetery El Cerrito