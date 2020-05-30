Margaret S. Cutter
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret S Cutter
Nov. 29,1923 - May 25, 2020
El Cerrito
Beloved daughter of Gustav W Schellenberg and Eleanor R Chase, and sister of Capt. W.A. Schellenberg. Survived by her niece and grand nieces, Lucinda Schellenberg, and Maya and Cheyenne Olufs of Penngrove. A native and longtime resident of Berkeley, CA and a well-known devotee of the upper Solano Avenue neighborhood and local businesses, where she was affectionately known as the Queen of Solano.
Margo was an accomplished classical pianist, and an Alumna of the University of CA, Berkeley and Sigma Kappa sorority.
Margo's career included employment with technology and R+D aeronautical engineering firms in the Pasadena area, where she rose to positions of increasing responsibility and classified security clearance, handling sensitive information, as well as working closely with physicists and engineers involved in the emerging space industry of the 1950's & 60's.
She also generously volunteered her time for 15 yrs with the Elm branch for Children's Hospital in Oakland.
Margo looked for the positive and people were drawn to her joie de vivre and appreciation of beauty in every day. She personified a rare sense of grace, style and compassion. Her love for people and learning new things touched many lives. Margo always took the time to listen and offer an encouraging thought or compliment, so that one felt lifted up and valued.
When asked about inspirational words to live by, her response was simple but eloquent - "Be Kind".
Memorial services will be postponed until social gathering restrictions are lifted, however donations made on Margo's behalf are appreciated :
Save the Redwoods League,
111 Sutter Street, 11th floor
San Francisco, CA 94104
https://www.savetheredwoods.org/donate
Sunset View Cemetery El Cerrito


View the online memorial for Margaret S Cutter

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved