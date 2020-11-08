1/1
Margaret Swart
1957 - 2020
Margaret Swart
October 1, 1957 - October 27, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley, CA
Margaret "Maggie" Colleen Swart, resident of Castro Valley, passed away peacefully at home on 27 October 2020 at the age of 63. She was born in 1957 at Eden Hospital in Castro Valley, where she grew up until 1962 when the family moved to San Leandro. She graduated from San Leandro High School in 1975, where she was a Letter Girl for the SLHS Pirates. During high school, she had a work experience job at the Oakland Airport Hilton, which led to an opportunity to work at the Hilton Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska. She then returned to the Bay Area and worked for her father, Dr. Robert Swart until his retirement in 1985. After that, she moved to Orange County, CA where she worked and went back to college at California State University San Bernadino. After graduation, she moved back to the Bay Area where she worked as an office manger until retiring in October 2019. She very much enjoyed traveling, especially with her sister Carol and brother-in-law Ken. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert E. Swart and Margaret Jean Swart. She is survived by her siblings Kathleen Boucher, Patricia Swart, Brian Swart, Catherine Carol Hess (husband Ken) and Gary Swart. She is also survived by 3 nieces, a nephew, and 11 great nieces and nephews. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. The family will hold a private service.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
