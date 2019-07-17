Margaret Tait

July 9, 1917 - June 27, 2019

Fremont

Margaret Rosalyn Rhodes Tait, 101, of Fremont passed away June 27, 2019 at her home.

Peg was born July 9th, 1917 in Climax, Pennsylvania, daughter of Wade and Cora Belle (Uplinger) Rhodes. Peg had a very challenging childhood due to her mother's untimely death. From a young age, Peg was responsible for the care of her younger siblings. She graduated from Brookville High School in 1935. After high school Peg spent two years working as domestic help to earn her college tuition to Jamestown Business School in New York. She began her business career in New York but because of health issues was urged to move to a drier climate in Arizona. On her trip west during a layover in Las Vegas she was offered a job and began an exciting adventure as business manager at the newly opened Flamingo Hotel. In later years Peg enjoyed sharing the stories of celebrities and events from that time. In 1948 she traveled to California and married Andrew Tait. The first years of marriage saw much travel around the country related to Andy's work and finally in 1955 they settled in a new house in Fremont.

Peg was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers and husband of forty years, Andrew Tait.

Peg was a person of many interests and lived life to the fullest. She and Andy enjoyed bridge club with many good friends, golf, travel, and their beloved dog, Sandy. In later years Peg stayed active with Tai Chi and traveling with her good friend, Philip Amboy. Two things that brought the most joy to her in her life were over fifty years of service to Washington Hospital Auxiliary, and her involvement and founding membership in Fremont Congregational Church now the United Church of Christ Fremont.

Warm memories of her stately grace and zest for life will live on in those who loved her.

A memorial service will be held at the United Church of Christ Fremont on July 23 at 1:00pm.





View the online memorial for Margaret Tait Published in East Bay Times on July 17, 2019