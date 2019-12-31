|
Margaret "Peggy" Ward
August 31, 1933~December 27, 2019
Castro Valley
Margaret "Peggy" Mary Foley Ward of Castro Valley and, more recently, San Rafael, passed away on December 27, 2019 at the age of 86 surrounded by her family.
Peggy was born on August 31, 1933 in Portland Maine.She moved to San Francisco at the age of three.She attended Most Holy Redeemer Grammar School, St. Brigid's High School and Holy Names College.She moved to the East Bay when she married her husband Raymond "Ray" Ward.Peggy and Ray raised their four children in Castro Valley.
Peggy taught second grade at Our Lady of Grace school in Castro Valley for 15 years. She loved taking daily walks around Lake Chabot and swimming at Chabot Swim Club and Bay-O-Vista. Peggy was famous for her Irish Soda Bread and generous spirit.
Peggy is survived by her children Michael Ward (Katie) of San Rafael, Barbara Peters (Bill) of San Rafael, Mary Pat Fredrick (Doug) of New York City and James Ward (Laura) of San Francisco and grandchildren Bridget, Tommy, Patrick, Kevin, Matthew, Mary Elizabeth and Annie.
Friends and Family are invited to a Memorial Service on Thursday, January 2 nd at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3433 Somerset Ave, Castro Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to UCSF Care at Home program.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 31, 2019