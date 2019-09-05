|
Margie Wing Bender
February 8, 1929 - August 30, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Margie Wing Bender passed away in Alameda August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Henry Edward Bender of Alameda. Loving mother of Ronald G. Dunn and Linda Louie. Grandmother of Melissa Louie, Meredith Louie, Ryan Dunn and Kevin Dunn, Great Grandmother of Royce, Jordan and Cooper. Dear sister of Bettie Cunningham and the late Zonnie Wah, Mae Culp, Darlene Wong, , George Wing and Don Wing.
Margie was born in Elko, Nevada February 8, 1929
Member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at 4pm followed by Vigil Services at 6pm Friday September 6, 2019 at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, 1415 Oak Street, Alameda and the Mass of Christian Burial Saturday September 7, 2019 at 11am at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 1109 Van Buren Avenue, Alameda. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Oakland. Memorial contribution to the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room preferred.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019