Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Catholic Church
1109 Van Buren Avenue
Alameda, CA
View Map
Margie Wing Bender


1929 - 2019
Margie Wing Bender Obituary
Margie Wing Bender
February 8, 1929 - August 30, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Margie Wing Bender passed away in Alameda August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Henry Edward Bender of Alameda. Loving mother of Ronald G. Dunn and Linda Louie. Grandmother of Melissa Louie, Meredith Louie, Ryan Dunn and Kevin Dunn, Great Grandmother of Royce, Jordan and Cooper. Dear sister of Bettie Cunningham and the late Zonnie Wah, Mae Culp, Darlene Wong, , George Wing and Don Wing.
Margie was born in Elko, Nevada February 8, 1929
Member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at 4pm followed by Vigil Services at 6pm Friday September 6, 2019 at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, 1415 Oak Street, Alameda and the Mass of Christian Burial Saturday September 7, 2019 at 11am at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 1109 Van Buren Avenue, Alameda. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Oakland. Memorial contribution to the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room preferred.
For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745),


View the online memorial for Margie Wing Bender
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019
