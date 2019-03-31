Margret Palmer

De. 31, 1929 - Mar. 27, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Margret Kupka Palmer – Born December 31st 1929, and determined to come back from multiple strokes over the past 6 weeks, succumbed to them on March 27th 2019 in Union City. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Margret is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, James Palmer; her sons Stephen, Daniel and John Keith; her daughters in-law Gail, Kathleen and Sally Palmer; 7 grandchildren, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Andrew, Robert, Christopher, Rebecca and Colin Palmer; as well as many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Margret was very involved with her family until just a couple of months ago. She traveled, went to musicals, attended Cal football games and made her special cake and icing for every birthday celebration. She was very proud of her children and their families and doted over her grandchildren. She loved them very much. She was also very active in the community providing communion to nursing home patients and serving meals to the homeless with St. Vincent DePaul. She had also been a Eucharistic Minister, member of the choir, member of the Parish Council, delivered meals on wheels and provided professional services for day care centers.

Margret was born in Custer County, Oklahoma and during the dustbowl her family moved to California. She graduated from Whittier High School in 1947 and graduated from Mercy College of Nursing, San Diego, as an RN in 1951. While at Mercy she met a tall lanky marine, fell in love, and married Jim in 1952. While Jim was studying at Cal Berkeley, Margret worked at Albany Hospital and earned her "PhT" degree (putting hubby through college). Over the years the family moved to many states and Margret worked and volunteered actively in each location. After her kids were grown, she went back to school and earned an Associate of Arts degree.

Margret was a loving, caring, and very determined person. She will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 5:30-6:30 PM with a rosary at 6:30 PM at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont, Blvd. Fremont, CA. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Corpus Christi Church, 37968 3rd St., Fremont, CA. Burial will follow Mass at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.





