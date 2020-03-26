Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Joanne Shepherd


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Joanne Shepherd Obituary
Marguerite Joanne Shepherd
Resident of Hercules
Marguerite Joanne Shepherd passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born October 24, 1938 in Toronto, Canada and moved to the U.S. at a very young age. She had a long career with Mervyn's and retired after 27 years. Joanne loved working as a volunteer in the Senior Communities, playing Bingo and vacationing in Hawaii. She was active with the Sportsmen's Club, Eagles and Moose Lodge.
Joanne is survived by her son Donald (Sharron) Shepherd Jr., son Douglas Shepherd, daughter Daphne (Paul) Mullen and two grandchildren Cody and Cheyenne Shepherd.
Joanne was blessed to be married to two wonderful men. Both preceding her in death. First Donald Shepherd, Sr., and then Joseph Zupo, Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


View the online memorial for Marguerite Joanne Shepherd
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -