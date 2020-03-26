|
Marguerite Joanne Shepherd
Resident of Hercules
Marguerite Joanne Shepherd passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born October 24, 1938 in Toronto, Canada and moved to the U.S. at a very young age. She had a long career with Mervyn's and retired after 27 years. Joanne loved working as a volunteer in the Senior Communities, playing Bingo and vacationing in Hawaii. She was active with the Sportsmen's Club, Eagles and Moose Lodge.
Joanne is survived by her son Donald (Sharron) Shepherd Jr., son Douglas Shepherd, daughter Daphne (Paul) Mullen and two grandchildren Cody and Cheyenne Shepherd.
Joanne was blessed to be married to two wonderful men. Both preceding her in death. First Donald Shepherd, Sr., and then Joseph Zupo, Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
