Marina Acuna McFerran
Jan. 4, 1943- Nov 16, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Marina, 76, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma and friend passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Needles CA. on Jan. 4, 1943, Marina grew up in Pinole. After graduating college, she became a teacher working in Alameda county. She taught various elementary grades ranging from kindergarten to 4th grade at Cabrillo Elementary School and James Leitch to name a few.
She married Gerald Everett McFerran on April 12, 1969, moved to Fremont and was married for 21 years and had a son. Her husband proceeded her in 1990. She loved volunteering at the Sisters of the Holy Family and Hillside nursing home. She was an avid Trader Joe's customer where her day was not complete without getting her cup of coffee in the morning. Marina was later married to Robert Priest on January 17, 2015. She loved travelling, exercising, and volunteering with Robert.
She is survived by her husband Robert, son Sean, daughter-in law Aurora, grandson Gerald, sisters Leesa and Karen, and brother Mark. Her compassion and love is never ending and will continue to guide us.
