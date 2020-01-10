|
Maria Addiego
March 5, 1920 - January 5, 2020
Resident of El Cerrito
Our beloved Maria joined the angels in Heaven on January 5, 2020 at the age of 99.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Giuseppe and her loving brothers and sisters. She is survived by her 5 children – Maria Bartalotti (d. Gino), Egidia Manzone (d. Emmanuele), Silvio Addiego (Sheila), Gino Addiego (d. Susan)and Rosetta Thompson (David); 14 beloved grandchildren – Diane, Gino, Chris, Michele, Joe, Gianni, Joseph, Robert, Jeffrey, Jinevra, Jason, Jeremy, Matthew and Andrew; 23 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; her sister, Giuseppina and numerous nieces and nephews.
A native Italian immigrant, she was born in Verbicaro, Italy on March 5, 1920. She came to the US in 1956 settling in El Cerrito, Ca. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of St Jerome's parish for 63 years.
Family came first for Maria, affectionately known to many as "Nonna", who always welcomed everyone into her home to enjoy a delicious meal and conversation. She was an amazing cook and was very active well into her 99th year of life, making the homemade pasta for her 99th birthday dinner. She loved returning to her home village in Italy to share special times with family and friends. She loved spending time in Lake Tahoe and making handmade gifts. She remained in her home to the end of her life with loving care from her children. She was a woman with a big heart and a gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 308 Carmel Ave., El Cerrito. Viewing will take place on Sunday, January 12, 2020 starting at 4PM with a Rosary service at 7PM also at St. Jerome Catholic Church.
Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude or the .
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020