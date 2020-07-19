1/
Maria Ausencia Saldana
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Ausencia Saldana
Dec. 18, 1929 - July 9, 2020
Resident of Benicia
Maria passed away peacefully on July 8th, 2020 after suffering a major stroke. Known as "Mamacita" (little mother in Spanish), she was born and raised in the state of Michoacán, Mexico, to Valente and Vicenta Ambriz. She was the only daughter among 5 brothers: Juan, Rafael, Andres, Agapito and Salvador.
In 1958, She immigrated to Richmond, CA with her husband, Antioco Saldana and their eldest daughter, Carolina. They would soon welcome two more children: Mariaelena and Antonio. In 1963, they purchased their first home in Richmond. They would eventually move to Martinez in 1996, purchasing their 2nd home, along with becoming U.S. citizens during the same year. Antioco and Maria would remain married for 60 years until Antioco's passing in 2005.
Maria worked seasonally for Del Monte Cannery and later for See's Candy as a confectioner from November 1984, retiring in 1994.
Maria enjoyed gardening, nourishing others with her cooking, cross stitch and crocheting many blankets for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a strong faith and was known for making the sign of the cross over her loved ones.
She is survived by her three (3) children: Carolina Aguardo, Mariaelena Vila and Antonio Saldana; Six (6) grandchildren: Angelica Aguardo, Jaclyn Gibbs, Victoria Medina, Henry Vila, Joseph Vila and Michael Vila; Eight (8) great grandchildren: Alysia Steele, Mason Gibbs, Ava Gibbs, Joaquin Medina, Marco Vila, Jonathan Joseph (JJ) Vila, Myles Vila and Peyton Vila.
She will be greatly missed.


View the online memorial for Maria Ausencia Saldana



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved