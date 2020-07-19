Maria Ausencia SaldanaDec. 18, 1929 - July 9, 2020Resident of BeniciaMaria passed away peacefully on July 8th, 2020 after suffering a major stroke. Known as "Mamacita" (little mother in Spanish), she was born and raised in the state of Michoacán, Mexico, to Valente and Vicenta Ambriz. She was the only daughter among 5 brothers: Juan, Rafael, Andres, Agapito and Salvador.In 1958, She immigrated to Richmond, CA with her husband, Antioco Saldana and their eldest daughter, Carolina. They would soon welcome two more children: Mariaelena and Antonio. In 1963, they purchased their first home in Richmond. They would eventually move to Martinez in 1996, purchasing their 2nd home, along with becoming U.S. citizens during the same year. Antioco and Maria would remain married for 60 years until Antioco's passing in 2005.Maria worked seasonally for Del Monte Cannery and later for See's Candy as a confectioner from November 1984, retiring in 1994.Maria enjoyed gardening, nourishing others with her cooking, cross stitch and crocheting many blankets for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a strong faith and was known for making the sign of the cross over her loved ones.She is survived by her three (3) children: Carolina Aguardo, Mariaelena Vila and Antonio Saldana; Six (6) grandchildren: Angelica Aguardo, Jaclyn Gibbs, Victoria Medina, Henry Vila, Joseph Vila and Michael Vila; Eight (8) great grandchildren: Alysia Steele, Mason Gibbs, Ava Gibbs, Joaquin Medina, Marco Vila, Jonathan Joseph (JJ) Vila, Myles Vila and Peyton Vila.She will be greatly missed.