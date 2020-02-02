|
Maria Dolores Escajeda
Aug 28, 1962 - Jan 16, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Maria Dolores Escajeda was born in Martinez, California on August 28th, 1962. She was known to many as Dolores "Loli" Reyes in her early years before finding out her full name and actual birthday while getting her drivers license. Growing up in Pittsburg, she met her first boyfriend Rudolph "Rudy" Escajeda. They were eventually married on 7/27/1985 at Church of The Good Shepherd and were together for 13 years before divorcing.
She was a loving and hardworking mother of four. She was a very passionate person who always took the time to help others who were less fortunate or just needed guidance. Though she believed in second chances she also believed in the power of tough love. She was beautiful, intelligent, goofy, funny, full of life, and always tried to find the best in people. Maria was an extremely hard worker who spent 20 amazing years at ACCO. She loved her job and coworkers very much. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed going to see live bands and concerts, especially Carlos Santana! She also enjoyed eating at new restaurants and spending time with her friends and family. She was always the life of the party and knew how to have a good time.
In December of 2018 Maria was officially diagnosed with stage II pancreatic cancer. Though she did well with the initial chemotherapy, the cancer eventually spread. Her medical team transitioned her to a different type of chemotherapy in hopes that it would be more effective, but ultimately wasn't. When she realized that treatment was no longer working, she bravely decided to transition to hospice and spent her remaining time with her family. On the morning of January 16th 2020, Maria lost her hard-fought battle. When she took her last breath, she was surrounded by her loving children, peacefully, in the comfort of her own home.
Maria is survived by her 4 kids and their spouses; Rudolph Felipe Escajeda III and wife Alecia Christina Escajeda, Robert Daniel Escajeda, Simone Felicia Escajeda Gocuan and husband Roy Benedict Solon Gocuan, Dominic Cruz Escajeda, her grandchildren; Rudolph Charles Escajeda IV, Aiden Christian Escajeda, and Cataleya Martha Escajeda, her siblings; Celia Soto, Cecilia Reyes, Leticia Mendoza, and Bill Townsend. Her brother Ruben "Paco" Reyes and mother Cecilia "Chila" Mendoza Reyes predeceased her.
The Celebration of Life will be held at the Pittsburg Senior Center on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 5pm-9pm in Pittsburg.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020