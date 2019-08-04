|
Maria Ferenczy
Feb. 26, 1934 - July 20, 2019
Fremont
Maria was born in Hungary in 1934 and passed away July 20, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Prior to coming to the US in 1956, Maria was a neonatal ICU RN, although, she spent the majority of her career in the Bay Area teaching and working with physically handicapped students. Maria is a long-time resident of Fremont and enjoyed making hand crafts, which she loved sharing with others. She was a shining light and has touched so many lives, from former students to friends and family. She was an amazing woman of strength, courage and determination and touched so many lives in her 85 years, from former students to family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Laszlo Ferenczy, her son and his wife, Les and Mona Ferenczy, her daughter and her husband, Agnes and John Guilford and her 3 grandchildren, Vincent Ferenczy (Cori), Christina Guilford and Sarah Guilford, all of whom brought her so much joy. Funeral Mass will be held Friday Aug 9th at 1pm at Holy Spirit Church in Fremont
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019