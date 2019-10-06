|
Maria Grgurevic
January 9, 1930 - October 1, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Maria (Kralj) Grgurevic passed away peacefully at the age of 89 at her home in Castro Valley on October 1, 2019. She was born on January 9, 1930 on the island of Mljet in Croatia. She left her home and went to a refugee center in Italy to await sponsorship to come to America, where she finally arrived in 1957. She then married the love of her life, Pero, who she has reunited with in Heaven, and made their home in Oakland, later settling down in Castro Valley where they raised four children. She was a loving mother to daughters Marijana (and husband Ante) Vladislavich and Nina (and husband John) Cabral, and sons Steve Grgurevic and Peter Grgurevic.
She was blessed as a grandmother to have nine grandchildren: Marisa, Elena, Anthony, Jenna, Nicholas, Peter, Daniel, Travis and Steven; and six great-grandsons: Cash, Cameron, Luka, Colt, Carson and Ty with twin great-grandsons on the way. She was one of six children and is survived by her brother, Neno, and many nephews and nieces here and in Croatia.
Maria will be remembered for her love of life, her dedication to her family, her vibrant personality, her passion for gardening, her giving nature, and her love of cooking, baking and bringing people together over food. Her memory will be cherished forever.
The rosary will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 7:00pm at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Road in Castro Valley.
The funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Grace, 3433 Somerset Avenue in Castro Valley. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest alongside Pero.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019