Maria Harrison-SilvaAugust 17, 1946 - November 26, 2020Resident of Concord, CAMaria Auxilidora Silva (Harrison-Silva) beloved wife and mother passed away on Thanksgiving morning at home with her family. She lived with grace, dignity and strength that amazed all who knew her.Maria was born near Managua, Nicaragua. Adopted by a loving family, moved to New Orleans and then to her childhood home in San Francisco. Maria attended Catholic grade school and graduated from Mission High School. She loved to say that the nuns were often upset because she talked in class. That experience led to being a Bank Teller and dedicating her work life to excellent customer service. She was rich in all the things that mattered. She worked at the Crocker Bank in the historic Market Street Building. With the changes in banking, she finally settled into Chevron Federal Credit Union for over ten years. Greatly respected by her peers, she enjoyed her work.Traveling became one of Maria's passions particularly Italy. Her favorite spots were Sorrento and Rome. Maria and Louis took a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. She visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of the crucifixion, Via Dolorosa, the Sea of Galilee and all the Catholic sites.For over 50 years, she happily cared for her disabled daughter, Michelle. Michelle was one of the joys of her life. She used to say that God chose Michelle as her special greatest gift. She was all about holidays, special occasions, and an annual vacation with her husband.Maria was known for her warm personality, happy smile and contagious laugh. Many folks expressed how lucky they were to have her as a friend. She believed in giving warm hugs. She enjoyed music, dancing and was an avid cat and bird lover. At last count Maria had three cats and four birds. Maria loved songs by Andrea Bocelli. When it came to Italian foods she was adventurous.She is preceded in death by her mother, her sister Daisy Abaunza and her brother-in-law Salvador Abaunza.Maria is survived by her loving husband Louis Silva and daughter Michelle, sisters Myriam and Consuelo, nieces Brenda Calabresi and Carmen Katerndahl, nephews Salvador Abaunza, Alvaro Abaunza, Luis Navarrete Jr. and Bob Calabresi.We would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Kaiser Walnut Creek and Antioch for the excellent care Maria received for over ten years. A special thank you to the gastroenterology department and to Dr. Martha Turchyn MD.Wednesday December 2, from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm there will be a public viewing at the Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road, Concord CA. Covet requirements of mask, hand washing and distancing will apply.Thursday December 3, beginning at 11:00 am there will be a grave site ceremony by Rev. Fa. Jerry Caprio. The ceremony with special prayers will be at the Italian Cemetery 540 F Street, Colma, CA (Space 171, Row 15, Lot 8).Due to Covid, there will be a celebration of life get together next year.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following: Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) of Walnut Creek, Saint Judes Children's Research Hospital and UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.