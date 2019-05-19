East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brentwood Funeral Home
839 First Street
Brentwood, CA 94513
(925) 634-2171
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Brentwood Funeral Home
839 First Street
Brentwood, CA 94513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Wirth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Helena (Marlene) Wirth


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria Helena (Marlene) Wirth Obituary
Maria (Marlene) Helena Wirth
Feb. 2, 1945 – May 12, 2019
Oakley
Born on February 2, 1945 in Papenburg Germany to her two loving parents Wilhelm Sextro and Betty Gates (Sextro). After graduating high school, she married Joseph A. Wirth Jr. in 1964 and became the mother of two children Tina and Vernon. She was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Marlene earned her LVN license from San Joaquin College and had a successful 20-year career of service in the East Bay. After retirement she enjoyed traveling, music, dancing and spending time with good friends and family. Sadly, she passed away on Mother's Day in the company of her family and good friend Judy. She is survived by her two sisters Lydia and Andrea. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers Heiner and Uwe.
A special thank you to Vitas Hospice for your love and compassion during our mother's days under your care.
Service will be at 10:00am on May 23rd at Brentwood Funeral Home
839 First Street
Brentwood
925-634-2171


View the online memorial for Maria (Marlene) Helena Wirth
Published in East Bay Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now