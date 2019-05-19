Maria (Marlene) Helena Wirth

Feb. 2, 1945 – May 12, 2019

Oakley

Born on February 2, 1945 in Papenburg Germany to her two loving parents Wilhelm Sextro and Betty Gates (Sextro). After graduating high school, she married Joseph A. Wirth Jr. in 1964 and became the mother of two children Tina and Vernon. She was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Marlene earned her LVN license from San Joaquin College and had a successful 20-year career of service in the East Bay. After retirement she enjoyed traveling, music, dancing and spending time with good friends and family. Sadly, she passed away on Mother's Day in the company of her family and good friend Judy. She is survived by her two sisters Lydia and Andrea. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers Heiner and Uwe.

A special thank you to Vitas Hospice for your love and compassion during our mother's days under your care.

Service will be at 10:00am on May 23rd at Brentwood Funeral Home

839 First Street

Brentwood

925-634-2171





