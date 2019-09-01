|
|
Maria Jose Rosa
September 2, 1960 - August 27, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Maria was born on September 2, 1960 in the Azores, Portugal, she entered into rest on August 27, 2019 in Fremont, California at the age of 58. She is survived by her father, Jose G. Rosa; siblings: Jose M. Rosa, (sister-in-law, Elisa), Luis A. Rosa (sister-in-law, Jennifer) and Isabel Rosa Silveira (brother-in-law, Manny), nephews: Danny Silveira, Adrian Silveira, and Gabriel Silveira, and niece, Sophia Rosa. Maria also has aunts, Noelia Mauricio and Rosa da Rosa, and many cousins. Maria loved to sing, dance, to bowl and participating in Special Olympics. She eagerly got up every day to go to program to spend time with her longtime friends at the Noll School. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 with a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 9:30 AM, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd., Fremont. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Maria Rosa to Special Olympics or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019