East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fremont Memorial Chapel
3723 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 793-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fremont Memorial Chapel
3723 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Fremont Memorial Chapel
3723 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
37588 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Rosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Jose Rosa


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Jose Rosa Obituary
Maria Jose Rosa
September 2, 1960 - August 27, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Maria was born on September 2, 1960 in the Azores, Portugal, she entered into rest on August 27, 2019 in Fremont, California at the age of 58. She is survived by her father, Jose G. Rosa; siblings: Jose M. Rosa, (sister-in-law, Elisa), Luis A. Rosa (sister-in-law, Jennifer) and Isabel Rosa Silveira (brother-in-law, Manny), nephews: Danny Silveira, Adrian Silveira, and Gabriel Silveira, and niece, Sophia Rosa. Maria also has aunts, Noelia Mauricio and Rosa da Rosa, and many cousins. Maria loved to sing, dance, to bowl and participating in Special Olympics. She eagerly got up every day to go to program to spend time with her longtime friends at the Noll School. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 with a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 9:30 AM, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd., Fremont. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Maria Rosa to Special Olympics or the Alzheimer's Foundation.


View the online memorial for Maria Jose Rosa
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fremont Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fremont Memorial Chapel
Download Now