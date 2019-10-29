|
|
Maria Lo Valvo Spampinato
Jan 24, 1945 - Oct 22, 2019
Concord, CA
Maria Lo Valvo was born on the 24th of January in the year 1945 and died peacefully in her sleep October 22, 2019 at the age of 74 from complications of cancer. She is survived by her only daughter, Monica Bird and two grandchildren.
She was named Maria Gracias Spampinato at her birth in Buenos Aires, Argentina by her parents, Francisca and Antonio Spampinato. She was the third child of five siblings and one of two girls in the family. Her siblings are Marta Lorenz-Talleyrand, Juan Spampinato (deceased), Antonio Spampinato and Ricardo Spampinato.
She grew up in Buenos Aires and La Plata, Argentina. She moved with her family to Venezuela in 1958 to avoid the civil war in Argentina. In 1960, she moved to Maria Auxilladora Boarding School in Buenos Aires and then to Birmingham, England to attend a boarding school with her younger brother, Antonio, in 1962 to avoid the civil wars in Venezuela and Argentina. She immigrated to the United States in early 1966 and worked in New York as an Administrative Assistant. She moved to Berkeley to be near her family in the fall of 1966.
After that, she attended Merritt College, was awarded a BA from Cal State Hayward, and a Masters in Public Administration and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of California at Riverside.
Maria became a highly regarded businesswoman earning Business Women of the Year several times. She became a trainer and business coach for many entrepreneurs in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties. Her knowledge and experience were priceless to many who knew her. She was an outgoing, fun loving, kind-hearted woman who loved her family, friends and life. Her ever-optimistic spirit will be sorely missed.
View the online memorial for Maria Lo Valvo Spampinato
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 29, 2019