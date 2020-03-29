|
Maria Pestl
Resident of Oakland
Born in Koflern, Gottschee on April 22, 1923, Maria passed away in her Oakland home on March 10, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Paula and sister, Paula, both of whom she devotedly cared for until their own deaths in 2001 and 2007 respectively. She is survived by nine cousins whose lives have been touched by her stories of the old country, her wonderful food (strauben and strudel), and most of all by her kindness, compassion, and generosity of spirit, always.
The Second World War disrupted and ended her farm life in rural Gottschee (now Slovenia) when she, her family, and many German-speaking people from this area were forced to relocate. That life was never forgotten – the people and places vivid in her retelling - but after the war Maria, her mother and sister were able to move to the United States to begin a new life. They arrived in 1949-50, sponsored by the family of her sister, Theresia, who had immigrated to the U.S. in 1905 and lived in Oakland. Working hard and sticking together, the three of them learned English and found work, living frugally and eventually buying their house in Oakland. Maria worked as a governess and then as a cook. She worked for the UC Berkeley Faculty Club for many years, retiring in 1985. So many faculty were impressed by her delicious sandwiches, rapidly-made while she chatted with each of them, smiling all the while.
Life in her new country was difficult by any measure, but she was positive and thankful. Her options were limited by the health concerns of her sister and mother, but she was cheerful in her support of them. In retirement she cared for both of them, while tending not only her home and amazing garden, but also her amazing neighborhood.
The family is grateful and in awe of the many years of wonderful support and true friendship from the many neighbors who loved her – and whom she loved like family.
Maria was buried at St. Mary's Cemetery on March 21, 2020 with a small group of family and friends in attendance. A Memorial Mass and Celebration will be schedule when it is safe to gather again.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020