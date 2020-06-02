Maria WheableFebruary 14, 1966 - May 23, 2020Resident of AntiochMaria Kathleen Wheable was lovingly referred to as "Bunny", suddenly passed Saturday May 23rd in her sleep. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kellie, and her parents George and Colleen Wheable. Bunny's living relatives are limited to her older brother, Pat, and her sister-in-law Lisa, her nieces Melissa and Jenny, and cousins. She was well-loved by many including her longtime friends Michelle Ottoboni, Mandy Young, and Dean Parr. Bunny loved sports and was quite the accomplished athlete in her younger days. She played soccer, softball, and baseball. She was one of the first girls to crossover to play baseball with the boys. She played baseball for the Concord American Little League in 1976 starting at third base, catching and pitching, eventually earning a spot on the All-Star team. She was also an accomplished soccer player, she played for the Concord Athletic League's Hurricanes, eventually playing for several state select teams. She also was a diehard Raider's fan. In the fall you could find her watching the Raiders on the TV. If you knew Bunny, you knew that she loved her animals, especially her dogs. And her sister died several years earlier of long-term complications from juvenile diabetes. So then, instead of flowers, donations are encouraged to your local chapter of the SPCA or the Juvenile Diabetes foundations. A viewing has been set for Wednesday, June 3rd at 9:15 am until 10:15 am at Ouimet Brothers Funeral Chapel in Concord at 4125 Clayton Rd. Then a private burial follows immediately afterward at Oakview Memorial Park in Antioch.