Marian Pardi Jimenez

May 26, 1936 - May 25, 2019

Resident of Antioch

Marian passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Antioch, Ca.

She was a proud Pittsburg High School Graduate Class of 1954! Marian worked for Pittsburg Unified School District for 32 years retiring in 1998.

Marian loved traveling, cooking for her family, gardening and her dog Zorro.

Mom always had a pot of beans boiling or sauce simmering on the stove. She cooked the best Italian and Mexican food. Her kitchen was always open.

She is survived by daughters, Susan and Stephanie, son-in-law Richard Perry, her pride and joy 7 grandsons and 3 granddaughters, her much loved 12 great-grandchildren and her special girlfriends. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian Pardi, brother Bob, husband Manuel and two sons Steven and Robert.

Family and friends are invited on Monday, June 3 to a visitation at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 E. 18th Street from 10-11am with a Funeral Liturgy at 11am. Committal and Reception to follow.





