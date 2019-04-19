Home

Marian Scott Johnson


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marian Scott Johnson
November 2, 1941 ~ April 9, 2019
Resident of Danville, and Pleasanton, CA
Marian, 77, passed away on April 9, 2019 in Austin, TX.
Marian Lee Scott was born November 2, 1941 to Jewel Darby Scott and Sturlin Scott in Los Angeles, California. Marian grew up in Los Angeles County and Pasadena CA, was a resident of Danville, CA for over 30 years.
Marian married Ralph Harrison Johnson on October 19, 1962 at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida. Marian's life's work was her family: her husband, her children and later her grandchildren.
Marian is preceded in death by her mother, Jewel Darby, her father Sturlin Scott, and her sister, Susan Darby. Marian is survived by her beloved husband, Ralph Johnson, her children Patricia Anne Baizer (Matthew), Ralph "Skip" Harrison Johnson and Scottie Andrew Johnson (Adam), and grandchildren Nicholas, Lily and Henry Baizer.
A celebration of life will take place this summer in Calif.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2019
