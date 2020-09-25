Marianna E. Mercurio
Aug. 30, 1964 – Sept. 19, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
Marianna Mercurio, 56, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of Mary Rose and John Mercurio, she was a lifelong resident of Pittsburg. Marianna attended St. Peter Martyr School and graduated from Carondelet High School in 1982.
Marianna was a woman of faith and especially enjoyed praying the rosary. She also loved knitting, sewing, making personal greeting cards and baking Italian Christmas cookies and sharing them with friends and family. Marianna had a special love for the children at St. Peter Martyr School and students at Pittsburg High School where she worked.
She is survived by her aunts, Nanette Mercurio, Sissy Siino, Lucille Siino, her uncle, Joe Siino, many loving cousins, friends and colleagues. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Rose.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 26th. All COVID Gathering Guidelines will be followed. Visitation and viewing at Pittsburg Funeral Chapel, 2295 Railroad Ave., from 9:30-10:30 am. Outdoor rosary and funeral Mass at 11:00 at Church of the Good Shepherd, 3200 Harbor St. Pittsburg. Committal immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 E. 18th St. Antioch.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marianna's name to St. Peter Martyr School, 425 West Fourth Street, Pittsburg or Hope Hospice @ hopehospice.com View the online memorial for Marianna E. Mercurio