1/1
Marianna E. Mercurio
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianna E. Mercurio
Aug. 30, 1964 – Sept. 19, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
Marianna Mercurio, 56, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of Mary Rose and John Mercurio, she was a lifelong resident of Pittsburg. Marianna attended St. Peter Martyr School and graduated from Carondelet High School in 1982.
Marianna was a woman of faith and especially enjoyed praying the rosary. She also loved knitting, sewing, making personal greeting cards and baking Italian Christmas cookies and sharing them with friends and family. Marianna had a special love for the children at St. Peter Martyr School and students at Pittsburg High School where she worked.
She is survived by her aunts, Nanette Mercurio, Sissy Siino, Lucille Siino, her uncle, Joe Siino, many loving cousins, friends and colleagues. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Rose.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 26th. All COVID Gathering Guidelines will be followed. Visitation and viewing at Pittsburg Funeral Chapel, 2295 Railroad Ave., from 9:30-10:30 am. Outdoor rosary and funeral Mass at 11:00 at Church of the Good Shepherd, 3200 Harbor St. Pittsburg. Committal immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 E. 18th St. Antioch.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marianna's name to St. Peter Martyr School, 425 West Fourth Street, Pittsburg or Hope Hospice @ hopehospice.com


View the online memorial for Marianna E.  Mercurio



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Committal
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved