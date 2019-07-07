Marie A. Putman

Jan. 25, 1932 - June 27, 2019

Brentwood

Marie A. Putman, 87, of Brentwood, California, passed away June 27, 2019 at a local memory care facility. She was born in Anthony, Kansas to Vernon and Bertha Brown.

Her family was most important to her and she enjoyed sewing, taking classes in ceramics, baking and cooking.

On November 25, 1949, Marie married William "Bill" Vance Putman. Two daughters, Jennifer and Marilyn, were born to this union.

Marie is survived by her husband, Bill Putman, of Brentwood, California, in 70 years of marriage; daughters, Jennifer Putman of Brentwood, California and Marilyn Milliken and husband Roger of Goodlettsville Tennessee; grand-daughter, Erin Marie Villines and husband Marc of Portland, Tennessee; great grand-children, Brayden and Bella; brothers, Harold Brown of Wichita, Kansas and Kenneth Brown of Indian Mound, Texas; sister, Della Johnson and husband, Joe of Noel, Missouri and many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Bertha Brown, brothers, Alvin Brown, Ted Brown, Marland Brown and sister Violet Carr.

Services will be held on Sunday July 21, 2019, 3:00PM at Brentwood Funeral Home 839 First Street Brentwood, CA 94513.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the .





