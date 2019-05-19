|
Marie Boss
Aug. 8, 1923 - May 1, 2019
Pleasanton
Marie Boss, 95, died peacefully with her daughters by her side. Born in San Francisco to Theophile and Caroline Cerles, she grew up in Orland, attended Dominican College, and was a long-time teacher.
Marie loved music, art, travel, people, and life.
She is survived by beloved family: daughters Judy Del Tredici and Nicki Sauer; grandchildren Tom (Delanie), Christina (Ken), Lisa (John), Michelle, Chris (Jenn), Jennifer, Aaron (John), and Eric (Lynette); great-grandchildren Drew, Nick, Lizzie, Marcus, Calvin, Beatrice. She was predeceased by husband Louis, sons Joe and Michael, and sons-in-law Richard and Bruce.
Memorial: June 1, 1:00, SGI-USA Buddhist Center, 3834 Opal St, Oakland.
Published in East Bay Times on May 19, 2019