Marie ElderkinAugust 18, 1932 - July 28, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CAMarie passed away peacefully at John Muir Hospital from complications of pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She touched many lives with her giving spirit & desire for connection with both family and friends.Marie was born in St Augustine, Florida. She spent most of her life in the Bay Area. She went to Anna Head School for Girls making friends she kept for a lifetime. She went to college at University of Oregon where she met her husband, Judge Elderkin. She was an active member of Hillside Covenant Church until her later years. She recently had been living at Atria Valley View in Walnut Creek being lovingly cared for by her caregiver, Glenn Santos.She is survived by her daughter, Susan Elderkin of Oakland, her son, Michael Elderkin of Pleasant Hill, her grandchildren, Eric Elderkin of Scottsdale, AZ, Matthew Elderkin of Long Beach and Mya Elderkin of Oakland.Marie had requested a small family gathering in her memory which is currently delayed until the family can safely join in the close connected way she would have liked. Condolences or communications can be sent to 3527 Wilson Avenue, Oakland, CA, 94602.